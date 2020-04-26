J&K Bank to roll out recruitment drive

J&K Bank has adopted a proactive approach to deal with the issues arising out of Covid19 pandemic, Chairman and Managing Director of the bank Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said.

“Specially constituted executive level committees have been set up to monitor the situation and take decisions to address the pressing issues right from the inception of this global issue,” he said in a statement.

Speaking about the institutional health of the bank and the steps taken for tackling the issues that have emerged in the wake of global pandemic, Chhibber said: “The bank has been in full business continuity mode and main focus has remained on addressing the immediate challenges of protecting its employees from the pandemic while providing much needed continued services to our customers.”

He said: “Steps ranging from providing sanitizers, disinfectants, to providing mobile ATM vans in red zones, looping in of Banking Correspondents, and timely extension of concessions from the regulator have been part of the major initiatives undertaken by the bank.”

He said: “Long before the outbreak of current pandemic, J&K Bank had reconstituted almost its entire board of directors that now includes highly experienced professionals, experts from different yet significant spheres of financial world, who bring a wealth of knowledge and knowhow about contemporary banking to the board.

“Moreover, the bank had also embraced a culture of transparency due to adoption of CVC guidelines and implementation of the RTI Act.

“The institutional health of the bank is sound and in safe hands of 12000 strong JK Bank family. The bank is functioning as per its laid down institutional guidelines.

“The Covid19 pandemic has brought the entire life globally to a grinding halt while processes stand disrupted everywhere; so is the country’s situation. However, the financial system led by the RBI is very much taking all necessary steps to ensure business continuity.

“As the premiere financial institution of the region, J&K Bank has also chalked out a detailed plan not only to keep the business continuity intact during the pandemic but has adopted a proactive approach to address the immediate as well as its long-term effects on borrower segments and business sectors in the UT. Besides we are ensuring that our customers do not face problems while availing all our services.”

Chhibber also said that the Bank stands ready to roll out a recruitment drive, in a short time, with significantly larger number of posts as compared to the earlier one that was quashed.”