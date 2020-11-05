J&K BJP leaders meet Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

A group of J&K BJP leaders called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi to discuss the scheduled District Development Council (DDC) elections.

“During the meetings, concern was expressed over the killing of BJP leaders in Kashmir,” said a senior BJP leader who was part of the delegation.

The meeting lasted for 2 hours in which the main focus was DDC elections even as the overall political situation was also discussed, the BJP leader told the Greater Kashmir.

“There was a view that the situation will improve with the scheduled polls in the Union Territory,” said BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul.

“We have apprised them that BJP leaders are being killed in Kashmir and they should be provided adequate security cover. We were assured that proper security will be provided,” Koul said.

The meeting was attended by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, former minister Sunil Sharma, ex-MLC Vibodh Gupta and former minister Dr DK Manyal.

Following the meetings, the sources said that it was decided to send national general secretary of BJP, Tarun Chugh, to Jammu for two days’ visit from November 6.

“Chugh will be visiting Jammu to chalk out strategy for DDC polls,” said the sources.