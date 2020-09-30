J&K cases double in September

The number of persons testing positive for COVID19 has doubled in the month of September in Jammu and Kashmir.

Till the beginning of September, J&K had recorded 38,223 COVID cases. By the end of the month, the case tally reached 75,070 – an increase of 36,847 cases in 30 days.

According to health department officials, the first COVID19 positive case in Jammu and Kashmir was detected on March 18. From March to August ending, the number of positive cases was 38,223 which almost doubled in the month of September.

The officials attribute the rising number of cases to enhancement in testing capacity of the health department as well as the violation of SOPs.

According to official data accessed by the Greater Kashmir, the number of persons tested during the month of September stood at 6.4 lakh.

“We have doubled our testing rate as a result of which the number of cases detected positive continuously saw an upward trend in the month of September. On an average 25,000 tests were conducted daily across J&K,” said a senior Health department official, adding, “Rapid antigen testing kits have been a game changer as it enhanced J&K’s testing abilities manifold.”

The Covid19 positivity rate has increased from 3.6 to 4.6% in September. The positivity rate is the percentage of persons testing positive out of total samples tested.

According to official figures, over 16.22 lakh persons have been tested for novel coronavirus using RT-PCR and Rapid antigen test kits. “The number of persons testing positive so far is 75070. On August 22, the positivity rate in J&K was 3.6% which has increased to 4.4%.

The continuous spike in the number of COVID19 cases is a cause of concern for the administration, while the health experts are weighing on adherence to guidelines to combat the spread of the viral respiratory illness.

Critical Care expert Dr. Showkat Shah said that the rising COVID19 cases is a serious concern. “People must follow guidelines, the main reason for such a spurt in cases is the non-adherence of guidelines, violation of SOPs. We are witnessing marriage functions being held in such a way that it seems that COVID is nowhere. But the aftereffects of such incidents is seen when the number of positive cases soar. Till the vaccine is not available for COVID, people have no option than to take precautions as it is not only for their own safety but for their family as well as for the society,” he said.