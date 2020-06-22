J&K crosses 6000 mark with 132 new cases

J&K had 132 new cases of COVID19 on Monday; the total reported cases crossing 6000 mark to reach 6088. Apart from 25 travelers, today’s cases include a doctor, seven pregnant women and many samples taken randomly from red zones.

Although many districts in J&K have less than 100 reported cases of COVID19, five districts have over 600 cases since March 09, when the first positive was confirmed here. These districts are Kulgam, Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag and Baramulla. The lowest number of cases have been reported from Kishtwar (25), as per information issued by J&K Government.

Currently, the highest number of active positive cases, those who are yet to recover from their infection, are in Srinagar district. The district also has the highest number of reported cases as on date – 695. Over 400 of these patients were reported in the month of June, analysis of data released by Government reveals.

For many weeks in May, there was a slow rise in the number of cases in Srinagar. However since 11 June, approximately 200 new cases have been reported here. In the first 11 days of June, the number rose equally fast from 290 cases to 497 cases, official data states.

On Monday, 6 out of the 22 cases of Srinagar were returnees from Delhi. 16 others include two pregnant women, two security personnel from Badami Bagh Cantonment, a cook from a restaurant and a patient admitted at a hospital for treatment of an ailment other than COVID19. The new cases are mostly from Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Khanyar area. Two red zones were added to Srinagar today, the media bulletin by Government said.

Shopian district also had 22 new cases, none among them travelers. A majority of those confirmed today were contacts of known cases of COVID19 from Kiloora, Kadgam, Zainapora, Reshipora and Checki village. Two people who had reported to hospitals with symptoms have also tested positive.

Budgam had 20 cases of COVID19 today. Six of these were sampled randomly from Chraripora, a red zone and one from Warhama Beerwah, another red zone. Others were contacts of known cases. 18 cases were reported from Baramulla district today, many of them contacts of known cases. Two of these were returnees from Delhi. A doctor and a private lab employee have tested positive in Baramulla today. The other new cases include three employees of a Government department and three samples taken randomly from a red zone.

Kashmir division’s other districts’ cases were – Kupwara 13, Kulgam 12, Pulwama 10, Budgam 3, Anantnag 2.

In Jammu division only 10 new cases were reported today, nine of them returning from outside.