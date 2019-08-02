J&K faces 'existential threat', Shah Faesal after All-Party Meet

Terming the prevailing situation as “existential threat” to Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples United Front (PUF) leader Shah Faesal Friday said unity among political parties can bring the state out of uncertainty.

Faesal and chairman of Awami Ithehad Party (AIP), Er Rasheed had called an All-Party Meeting here amid reports that Government of India might take some major decision vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media after the meeting with representatives from different political parties, Faesal, who is Chairman J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM), said: “It was heartening to see that almost all political parties participated in the meeting.”

Faesal said senior political leaders including National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had sent their “blessings”, since they could not make it to the meeting owing to prior engagements.

“This All-Party Meeting will lead to emergence of force of unity. It was decided during the meeting that it is important to put up face of togetherness at this critical juncture,” said Faesal.

He said owing to the “existential threat” to the state the political parties have decided to forge unity. “No political party will survive when the state is facing existential threat. We have come up as one voice. It was decided that an appeal will be made to Government of India to clarify what is in store for all of us. Why this atmosphere of uncertainty is being created in the state?” asked Faesal.

The former-bureaucrat-turned-politician requested people to stay united in the face of the “unprecedented crisis”. “They must wait for right occasion if any response is to be made from their side. In coming days we will be keenly watching the developments and taking further step which I may not be able to share with you at this moment,” said Faesal.

Cautioning the Union Government, Faesal said the state political parties will react to any “unexpected situation”. “Our response has started right now and we are not going to sit quiet. We will react and respond to any situation as and when it develops,” he said.

Faesal said the State has never seen this “unprecedented security situations”. “That’s why we apprehend that something sinister or unprecedented is planned for the state. The state administration and Government of India is also not taking serious steps to clear the confusion,” he said.

Earlier, the all-party meeting was attended by PUF leader Javaid Mustafa Mir, Peoples Democratic Party Youth president Waheed Para, PDP leader Aijaz Ahmad Mir, National Conference leader and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and leaders from other political parties including Awami National Conference.

The head of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Jagmohan Singh Raina and former Parliamentarian GN Ratanpuri also attended the meeting. But the Congress, CPI (M) and Peoples Conference didn’t attend the meeting.