J&K fares poorly in 'housing for all' flagship programme

J&K has fared poorly in the implementation of Pradhan MantriAwaasYojana-Grameen (PMAY-G) with just 31 percent target achieved in the last three years.

Sources said that against the approved target of 38,772 houses, just 12034 units have been built so far in the last three years in the state.

A top official said that Governor SP Malik viewing seriously the sluggish pace of implementation of the ‘housing for the poor in rural areas’, has directed the officials to expedite the implementation of the scheme.

Following these directions, Secretary, Rural Development department, Sheetal Nanda, in a circular has asked the officials to ensure timely completion of the scheme.

“The progress under the scheme PMAY-G as against the approved target of 38772 has not been satisfied with only 12034 houses completed as on 31.3.2019, indicating shortfall of 26738. It has been observed that the state could not achieve the target allocated under PMAY-G even after the passing of three years, which has been viewed seriously by authorities,” reads the circular.

The scheme, which was earlier named as Indira AwaasYojana (IAY), is a centrally sponsored programme, which is implemented by the state government on the ground.

To pursue the objective of ‘Housing for All by 2022’ as envisioned by the government, a proposal for restructuring the rural housing scheme IAY into Pradhan MantriAwaasYojana (Grameen) (PMAY-G) was prepared by the Rural Development Ministry and submitted to the Union Cabinet for approval.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on March 23, 2016 considered the proposal of PMAY-G and gave approval for implementation of PMAY (G) wherein it was decided to provide assistance for construction of one crore houses in the rural areas over a period of 3 years from 2016-17 to 2018-19.