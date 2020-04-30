J&K gets 67 more PG seats in 3 medical colleges

The Union Health Ministry has increased MD/MS seats by 67 from earlier 493 for the coming academic session in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seats have been increased in GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Soura and GMC Jammu. As per the enhancement quota, total number of seats in J&K will be 560.

GMC Srinagar has been granted 4 seats in MD Physiology, 3 each in MD General Medicine, MS General Surgery and MS OBYG, 2 each in MD Pediatrics, MD Radiodiagnosis and MD Pathology.

For SKIMS, there will enhancement of 2 seats in MD Anesthesiology and one seat each in MD Pathology, MD Hospital Administration, MD Community Medicine and MS Orthopedics.

MoS in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, tweeted: “Amid the worrisome COVID news, a heartening positive breakthrough for Jammu and Kashmir. Number of PG (MD/MS) seats in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu, Srinagar and SKIMS increased by 67. Thus total number of PG seats increased to 560 from 493 last year. Health authorities led by Atal Dulloo deserve appreciation for having consistently

followed up this matter. This step will certainly go a long way in strengthening the health infrastructure of J&K.

In 2019, Jammu and Kashmir government had increased 33 postgraduate seats in lieu of surrender of diploma seats for the academic session 2019-2020 onwards.

The announcement of increase in PG seats has brought cheer to the post-graduate aspirants. “We had our hopes pinned on the seat increase,” said a medical student. “Now many more candidates will be able to pursue post-graduation in J&K,” he added.