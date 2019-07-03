J&K Govt approves 495 posts for Ladakh division

Paving way for making newly carved out Ladakh division fully functional, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday approved creation of staff for it with equal distribution of key slots between Leh and Kargil districts.

Addressing a news conference here, the government spokesman and Principal Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, announced that State Administrative Council, which met here today under the chairmanship of the J&K Governor, approved the creation of 495 posts of various categories in different departments to make the newly established division fully functional. “This is important and historic decision taken by the SAC,” he said while giving details about creation of manpower for Ladakh division.

Kansal, who was flanked by senior bureaucrats Manoj Dwivedi and Rigzin Samphel, said, “As many as 24 posts of divisional level officers have been created, of whom 12 each will be headquartered in Leh and Kargil districts. With this historic decision, we will have Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police and as many as 24 divisional-level officers, including Directors and Head of Departments in the newly created division.”

He said the SAC has approved creation of 12 Directors, four Chief Engineers, four Joint Directors, Chief Conservator of forests, Regional Wildlife Officer and 470 posts of supporting staff for these officers. “The SAC has also directed that Directors and Head of Departments (HODs) of Ladakh division to conduct regular tour of both the districts so that no area of the new division is ignored,” he said.

Kansal, who was heading committee constituted by the government to work out modalities for making the Ladakh division functional, said that “the panel has decided that they (officers) will spend equal amount of time in both Leh and Kargil districts. However, the offices of Divisional Commissioner and IGP will simultaneously function from Leh and Kargil district.”

It may be recalled that vide government order No. 230 – GAD of 2019 dated 15 February 2019 a committee was constituted by the General Administration Department to finalise the periodicity of the Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police sitting at Leh and Kargil, viz. weekly, fortnightly, etc; Identify the posts of divisional level heads of various departments that may be required for the new Ladakh division, their equitable location at Kargil and Leh, roles and responsibilities and staffing patterns; and any other measures, as may be necessary for operationalisation of the division.

In pursuance of its mandate the committee visited Leh on 18 February 2019 and Kargil on 23 February 2019. During the visit, the committee met the CECs and Council members of the respective LAHDCs and other stakeholders of both the districts. Based on the feedback and discussions with the above mentioned LAHDC representatives and other stakeholders of Leh and Kargil districts the committee submitted its report and recommendations.

Pertinently, LAHDC Act was amended in 2018. The amended Act provides for further empowering the Development Councils of Leh and Kargil to exercise administrative and financial powers in order to address the concerns, requirements and aspirations of the people living in the Ladakh region. Vide SRO-120 the state Government ordered the establishment of new Ladakh Division with headquarters at Leh and Kargil. A Divisional Commissioner stands posted in Ladakh Division and has been functioning there ever since.