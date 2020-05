The J&K Government today increased the rate of tax on sale of petrol and diesel in J&K by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per litre respectively. The new rates will be effective from Ist June 2020.

“The tax increase on petrol and diesel in J&K follows a similar move by the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi last month. Himachal Pradesh has also enhanced rates on the sale of diesel and petrol effective from 1st June 2020,” a government spokesman said.