J&K Govt issues formal order for CS appointment

The J&K Government today issued a formal order for the appointment of Arun Kumar Mehta as the Chief Secretary.

The order was issued by the General Administration Department while referring to the approval of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, Government of India, conveyed on May 27.

“Consequent upon the appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam, IAS (CG: 1987), Chief Secretary J&K, as Officer on Special Duty in the Department of Commerce, Government of India; Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary J&K from the date BVR Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge,” reads the GAD order.

The Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, J&K Government, Arun Kumar Mehta was appointed as Chief Secretary by the Government of India on Thursday.

Mehta as Financial Commissioner has taken some important steps in the Finance Department by bringing more transparency and accountability in the utilization of Government funds by the departments.

He made the tendering process, online utilisation of Government funds, payments through BEAMS (online mode of payment) and purchase of goods and services from GeM compulsory.