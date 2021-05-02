J&K govt orders probe into deaths allegedly due to oxygen shortage

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered a magisterial probe on Sunday into reported deaths in a local hospital on May 1 occurred allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

An order issued by Raghav Langer, divisional commissioner Jammu, said that the financial commissioner health and medical education has appointed divisional commissioner Jammu as enquiry officer to look into the circumstances leading to incident that occurred at Acharaya Shri Chander Colleges of medical sciences and hospital Jammu (ASCOM) on May 1, 2021 wherein some deaths have been reported allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

The divisional commissioner has constituted a committee of experts which is directed to meet on Sunday at the ASCOM for further course of action.

The relatives of more than half a dozen Covid patients alleged on Saturday that their patients had died at the hospital because the authorities had cut off the oxygen supply for some time for reasons best known to them.