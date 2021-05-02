Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 1:36 AM

J&K govt orders probe into deaths allegedly due to oxygen shortage

IANS
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 1:36 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered a magisterial probe on Sunday into reported deaths in a local hospital on May 1 occurred allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

An order issued by Raghav Langer, divisional commissioner Jammu, said that the financial commissioner health and medical education has appointed divisional commissioner Jammu as enquiry officer to look into the circumstances leading to incident that occurred at Acharaya Shri Chander Colleges of medical sciences and hospital Jammu (ASCOM) on May 1, 2021 wherein some deaths have been reported allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

Trending News
Representational Image

Kangan man missing after being attacked by bear

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Morris]

Karnah residents demand oxygen generating plant at SDH Tanghdar

Representational Image

After running dry for days, Bandipora gets Covishield vaccines

CPIM Flag

CPI (M) Politburo thanks people for reposing trust in secular politics

The divisional commissioner has constituted a committee of experts which is directed to meet on Sunday at the ASCOM for further course of action.

The relatives of more than half a dozen Covid patients alleged on Saturday that their patients had died at the hospital because the authorities had cut off the oxygen supply for some time for reasons best known to them.

Tagged in ,
Related News