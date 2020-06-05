J&K govt orders reopening of all offices from today

Government has ordered reopening of all offices in J&K from Saturday.

A General Administration Department (GAD) order said: “All the officers and the staff at all levels should attend their offices on regular basis on all working days from 6 June 2020.

“Employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions and should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public.

“The office management to facilitate work from home wherever feasible, routine issue of visitors or temporary passes should be suspended and only those visitors with proper permission of the officers, who they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened.

“All the measures prescribed in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as preventive measures to contain spread of covid 19 in offices by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India should be followed. “The functioning of government offices in the UT should be regulated.

“The bio-metric attendance however will continue to be suspended till further orders.”