J&K Govt reduces syllabus for class 10, 11, 12 exams

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reduced the syllabus of class 10th to class 12th students to 70 percent for their upcoming annual examinations.

The students of Kashmir and winter zone Jammu who will be appearing in the annual examination will be asked to attempt only 70 percent of the questions which will be considered as 100 percent.

The announcement in this regard was made by principal secretary school education department Asgar Samoon.

“We have reduced the syllabus of class 10th, 11th and class 12th students to only 70 percent,” Asgar Samoon told the Greater Kashmir.

The decision has been taken in view of the Covid19 lockdown and continuous closure of all educational institutions from the second week of March. The educational institutions were closed as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of COVID19 pandemic.

The Greater Kashmir has earlier reported that the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has submitted a proposal to the government on syllabus relaxation for 10th to 12th class annual examinations.

The proposal for reduction in syllabus was submitted to the government on basis of the recommendations put forth by the members of the academic committee of JKBOSE.

The committee had recommended relaxation of 40 percent syllabus which however has been modified by the government and reduced it by only 30 percent.

The JKBOSE has already issued a notification for submission of examination forms for 11th and 12th classes.

Earlier, the students had demanded relaxation citing incompletion of syllabus and closure of educational institutions amid ongoing pandemic.