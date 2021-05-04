J&K Govt steps in to help Kashmiri students reach Bangladesh

The J&K government has stepped in to help the medical students in Kashmir to travel to their respective medical colleges and universities in Bangladesh for appearing in the annual exams scheduled from May 30.

Around 100 Kashmiri students who had come on vacation in April have been called by their respective colleges in Bangladesh to appear in final year MBBS professional exams, dates whereof they have already notified.

The move has left the students high and dry as Bangladesh has closed its borders with India in view of the spurt in coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a top official said the J&K administration appreciating the grievance of the students, has taken up the matter with the central government. “The Chief Secretary has personally taken up the matter with the government of India so that the students do not miss their exams,” the official said.

The official added that the central government has accordingly taken up the matter with the concerned quarters to facilitate students to travel to Bangladesh.

Notably, the medical colleges concerned had scheduled the final MBBS exam of November 2020 and January 2021 session from April 4. However, the exam was postponed following which the students came on vacations.

“We were told that the exam will be held after Eid-ul-fitr and we came home. Later, Bangladesh suddenly sealed its borders with India both road and air,” a student said.

J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam when contacted said that efforts were on to help the students. “Don’t worry, our High Commissioner is trying hard to help the students,” he said.

The Chief Secretary had earlier assured that he will help the students.