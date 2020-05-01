J&K has 27 new cases of COVID19, total 641

Samples of 27 people tested positive in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday, raising the total of COVID19 confirmed cases in the UT to 641. A record number of new samples were taken for testing.

Kashmir division had the highest single day sampling today. As per information by directorate of health services Kashmir, 1439 samples were taken on Friday. The total number of tests carried out stood at 988. Of these 346 samples had been tested at CD Hospital while 642 were tested at SKIMS Lab.

The case tally of Friday saw Anantnag with 12 new positives, Kupwara six, Srinagar two, Shopian two, Budgam one, Bandipora one , Baramulla one and Samba two.

While 14 of these samples, 12 from Anantnag and two from Srinagar were reported from CD Hospital lab, the remaining 11 samples tested positive at SKIMS VRDL Lab.

Seven of the new cases in Anantnag were females 22, 26, 45, 48, 52 and 55 years and an eight year old female child. Five were males aged 23, 60, 80 years and a 12 year old male child. Age of one new male patient was not recorded.

With the new cases, Anantnag district’s COVID19 cases reached 95.

From Kupwara, all new cases of COVID19 were males aged 40, 41, 50 years and three people aged 60 years. All these cases were from Goripora Handwara. The district, along with the new cases has reported 55 cases of COVID19.

Srinagar had two new cases from Bemina, both females aged 17 and 46 years. This district has reported 91 cases of COVID19 till date.

Shopian’s new cases were from Herpora, a male child of 12 years and a 55 year old female.

Budgam had a 39 year old male patient testing positive. He is a resident of Chrar-e-Shareef. Bandipora district also saw a new case, a 23 year old female, from Gund Jahangeer. Baramulla had a 28 year old male from Ichloo Tangmarg testing positive today.

Principal Secretary Information Rohit Kansal expressed satisfaction over the number of recoveries taking over the number of new cases in J&K. In a tweet he wrote, “Recoveries overtake new cases. 25 new cases, 31 recoveries. Total cases now 639, active cases 384 (378 in Kashmir division).”

No new cases were reported from Ganderbal, Kulgam and Pulwama today.

Government in its media bulletin has advised masses to use masks to protect themselves and others from COVID19 spread. “Masks lower the chances of coronavirus entering the respiratory system through droplets in the air from an infected person when the infected person coughs or exhales,” read the advisory.

Syed Amjad Shah adds from Jammu

“Two persons tested positive for Covid19 in Samba district, today,” Chief Medical Officer, Samba, Rajinder Sambyal.

He said that the duo was in quarantine and their samples were taken yesterday. “Today they tested positive for COVID 19. One of them had returned from Delhi and another from Mumbai,” the CMO added.

He said that as per their disclosure, they have not come in contact with their families.