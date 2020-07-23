J&K hospitals get Rs 15 cr for COVID efforts

The State Executive Committee (SEC), headed by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary J&K, met here today and sanctioned Rs 15 crore under SDRF to major health institutions for further procuring essential equipment for handling COVID pandemic. SKIMS Srinagar, GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar have each been sanctioned Rs 5 Crore. The funds shall be placed with Divisional Commissioners of Jammu as well as Kashmir for this purpose.

As per MHA guidelines, SDRF funds for COVID containment efforts in Government Hospitals can be utilized for setting up additional testing laboratories; procurement of personal protection equipment for health workers and other related consumables for government hospitals. This funding under SDRF is over and above the funding that is being provided to the Health Department during the course of the year, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by A. K. Mehta; Financial Commissioner, Finance; Pawan Kotwal; Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Simrandeep Singh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction.