J&K House in New Delhi divided between JK, Ladakh

Ministry of Home Affairs today said it has decided to go for an interim apportionment of J&K House at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi between J&K and Ladakh UTs till a high-level committee headed by former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra submits its final report on the matter.

Difference of opinion has emerged between the newly carved out two UTs— J&K and Ladakh— on the interim recommendation submitted by the committee over apportionment the asset, reads an MHA letter sent to J&K government.

The letter stated that there is an urgent need for apportionment of certain amenities of J&K Bhawan at Chanakyapuri.

Under section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the central government has established the committee for the apportionment of the assets, rights and liabilities of the companies and corporations constituted for the erstwhile state of J&K between the two UTs.

As per the arrangement, the main entrance from Kautilya Marg of J&K Bhawan, New Delhi, is to be given to Ladakh along with adjacent Block-A (with 10 rooms and 4 suites),old Block-B (with 14 rooms and 3 suites), 16 type-B staff quarters and 8 Type C-staff quarters.

The letter adds that second entrance will remain with J&K along with adjacent New Block-B (with 24 rooms), Block-C (with 21 rooms and 7 suites) and 10 Type-A staff quarters.

The arrangement will remain in place till a final decision is taken on the final recommendations of the high-level committee set-up by the MHA last year.

Headed by former defence secretary Sanjay Mitra, the panel comprises Arun Goyal (retired IAS officer) and Giriraj Prasad Gupta (retired Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer).