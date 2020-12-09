J&K implements e-Human Resource Management System

Adopting online mode for quick human resource management, the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday ordered implementation of Electronic Human Resource Management System also known as e HRM (Manav Sampda) for Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a circular issued here, the GAD says that in order to provide a generic, product-based solution for better management of personnel through electronic service record which includes e-Service Book, Personnel Information System, Integration with PFMS for salary GPF, retirement benefits and others, integration with SPARROW, transfers, promotions, vigilance status etc., the e-HRM was being implemented in J&K.

Though the Government is intending to implement ‘Electronic Human Resource Management System’ (Manav Sampda) for all government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, they have started the exercise with the IAS and JKAS officers first.

“To begin with, it has been decided that the Electronic Human Resource Management System (Manav Sampda) will be implemented for officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service including Junior Scale KAS officers,” the GAD circular reads.

In order to enable the registration of officers on the portal, the circular reads that “the data of the officers to be customized with the application requirements is required as various mandatory fields required for the purpose are not available with the GAD and the information already available also requires up-dation.”

In this regard, all the IAS and JKAS officers including Junior KAS officers have been asked to submit the required information on email servicesection226@gmail.com within 15 days.