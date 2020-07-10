J&K, Ladakh record deficit rainfall

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have recorded below normal rainfall during last 40 days even as the weather is expected to continue to be dry for next one week, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

“Both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh received deficit rainfall between June 1 and July 10. There is no major forecast for rains during next one week in both the UTs,” Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said.

As per MeT data, J&K has recorded 49 per cent, Leh 53 per cent and Kargil 80 per cent deficit rainfall during the last 40 days. Cumulatively, Ladakh has recorded a deficit of 59 per cent.

The latest weather forecast bulletin issued here by the MeT said that except for localised rain with thunder, “there is no forecast for any rainfall activity for next one week in both the UTs.”

J&K and Ladakh are among the six meteorological subdivisions in the country which have not received normal rainfall for last month.

Hot weather conditions to continue:

The Valley continued to sizzle as there has been no respite from the hot weather conditions.

Summer capital Srinagar on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius which 3 degrees above normal.

Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded the lowest day temperature in the Valley at 23 degrees. Earlier Srinagar had recorded its hottest day of the season so far on July 4 with mercury soaring to 34 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, with the rising temperatures in the Valley, youngsters were seen killing the heat by taking a dip in water bodies at various places.

Winter capital Jammu also continues to witness the heat wave with maximum temperature on Friday recorded at 39.2 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal.