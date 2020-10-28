Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 12:19 AM

J&K Law Commission wound up on completion of term

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 12:19 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News

Land laws a step to alienate people, curb their rights: NC

New land laws in present form totally unacceptable: Apni Party

Lt Governor Sinha inaugurates J&K International Arbitration Centre; launches website

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Mehbooba, Sajad Lone decry NIA raids

The first Law Commission for Jammu and Kashmir has been wound up in the Union Territory on the completion of its three-year term.

“Sanction has been accorded to the winding up of the First Law Commission for Jammu and Kashmir constituted vide Government order number 3378-LD (A) of 2017 dated August 4, 2017 with effect from August 3, 2020,” reads an order issued by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department. A senior official said that the Government will take a call on whether to reconstitute the new Law Commission again or not.

Related News