J&K Law Commission wound up on completion of term

The first Law Commission for Jammu and Kashmir has been wound up in the Union Territory on the completion of its three-year term.

“Sanction has been accorded to the winding up of the First Law Commission for Jammu and Kashmir constituted vide Government order number 3378-LD (A) of 2017 dated August 4, 2017 with effect from August 3, 2020,” reads an order issued by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department. A senior official said that the Government will take a call on whether to reconstitute the new Law Commission again or not.