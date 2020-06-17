J&K likely to get separate administrative service for education department

The J&K government has constituted a committee to recommend separate Education Administrative Services for J&K.

The 6-member committee headed by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik has been asked to submit its report within two weeks to the administrative department.

“Sanction is accorded to constitution of a committee to submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of a separate Education Administrative Services

(EAS) in J&K,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon.

The panel has been set-up a month after the J&K Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu asked the department to formulate a concept note for establishing separate administrative cadre for the department to have a separate academic and administrative expertise.

An official said the move will remove stagnation of the officers which have been deprived of their promotion for long time.

The official said as per the existing rules of the department, the post of the Director or Joint Director has to be filled by the person within the department, but the government deputes any KAS or IAS officers to the post.

He said the concept behind the separate administrative service was to appoint officials at any administrative post within the department after proper screening by the PSC or any other mechanism.

“We have accounts and planning wing wherein the officers from district to division level are deputed from other departments, but with the establishment of separate cadre all these posts will be filled by the officials from within the department,” he said.

The official said the department will take a decision after the committee submits its recommendations.