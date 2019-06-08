J&K may get 200 more MBBS seats for underprivileged students

In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir may get 200 more MBBS seats this academic year through a central scheme for the economically disadvantaged students.

J&K government has submitted a proposal to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to allow the State Government Medical Colleges to raise their intake capacity in the undergraduate course by a minimum of 10 percent under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

The proposal, an official in the health department said, was submitted earlier this week. He said the proposal is in tune with the scheme that allows the medical colleges to add seats to their pool and reserve them for economically challenged students.

The 10 percent reservation bill, which was passed in the Parliament beginning this year, provides for quota in jobs and education for the economically weak in the general category.

Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department J&K, AtalDulloo said that an increase of about 199 MBBS seats was expected to take place through this scheme. “Our new Medical Colleges and the existing ones have all submitted the proposals, last date of which was 7 June,” he said.

He said the government was “quite positive” that each of these colleges will have an increase of seats and that the permission may be granted from this academic year itself. “We are hoping for about 1100 MBBS seats in J&K’s Medical Colleges this year,” he said.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Ahmed said that this quota will be “over and above the existing quota for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, resident of backward areas, other categories and seats allotted to general category students”. He said this would require the institutions to increase their total seat count by 25 per cent which would mean 25-50 additional seats for each college. “The increase in the seats will also help improve the infrastructure and faculty of the medical colleges. Moreover, this will inevitably result in more opportunities in the advanced medical education and improvement in patient care,” he said.

This academic year, with MCI giving letter of permission to the four new medical colleges of J&K, there has already been an increase of 400 MBBS seats— 100 each in GMCs of Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and Rajouri, taking the seat pool to 900. The counseling for seats is expected to start soon after the registration process and the state merit list of NEET qualifiers are complete. NEET UG result was declared on 5 June 2019.