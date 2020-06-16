JK Media Guild to hold sit-in on July 6

JK Media Guild, executive council, today unanimously condemned the ‘Media Policy 2020’ terming it as “unethical”, “immoral” and “undemocratic”. The administration of the Union Territory earlier this month approved the Media Policy-2020.

At an extraordinary session held under the chairmanship of its president Mir Ajaz Ahmad, the executive council deliberated on the policy and other “harsh” laws that it alleged were being used to intimidate the media fraternity in Kashmir.

JK Media Guild, Vice President Bilal Bazaz, General Secretary Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz, executive members Shahid Rashid, Khalid Qureshi , Reyaz Ahmad Reshi and members Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, Ruby Nisa Khan and others attended the session. However, Patron JK Media Guild Probodh Jamwal and Suhail Kazmi participated through video conferencing.

The speakers on the occasion accused the police and other government agencies of showing arrogance against the media terming it as a “virtual censorship to pursue its sinister designs”, a statement issued by the guild said.

The speakers referred to a recent press statement by DG Police, Dilbagh Singh, accusing him of disgracing a section of media-men as “scurrilous elements,” the statement said.

The speakers rejected the media policy under which, they said, the journalists “will be forced to seek permission from the unscrupulous elements of the government before publishing any report.”

The speakers suggested that it would be “better to close all media houses than to serve sinister designs of a lobby of vested interests”.

General Secretary, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bazaz urged the media organizations, publications, accredited journalists and photo journalists to unite at this hour of “grave crises” being faced by one and all, which he said has a potential to uproot the foundations of journalism in Kashmir.

Vice president, Bilal Bazaz said if the media policy was implemented the entire journalist fraternity will come out on streets. “We can’t compromise on the professional ethics to please an undemocratic and uncalled for order (which is aimed) to intimidate us,” he said.

“We have worked in the toughest ever situations and sacrificed several of our colleagues while discharging professional duty, but didn’t compromise,” he said.

President Ajaz Ahmad Mir said whenever any media policy is prepared in any part of the country, the government takes into confidence the members of the fraternity. “But this ill-conceived policy may have been prepared by a group of sick people in the government and this is a worst kind of slap of the democratic system of the country.”

He, according to the statement, said that the media men “can’t be intimidated by escalating the threat perception in the minds of journalists”.

Mir vowed to “frustrate these ill-conceived designs of the government at any cost.”

He urged all the media associations to come forward and fight the “onslaught” with unity. On the conclusion of the session, the JK Media Guild, according to the statement, invited all the media organizations, journalists, media associations for a day long sit-in in Lal Chowk on 6 July 2020 at 11.00 AM against the policy.