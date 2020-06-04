Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:05 AM

J&K Police activating SOG in Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal

IGP Jammu directs SSPs to launch anti-militancy operations
Ordering Special Operations Group of police to get active, Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, today directed police to launch anti-militancy operations in Pir Panjal, Chenab Valley and hilly areas of Udhampur and Reasi districts.

These directions were passed in a security review meeting though video-conferencing with DIGs and SSPs where the IGP Jammu Zone was briefed about present situation in hilly areas especially along the Line of Control and International Border.

Based on the intelligence inputs, the IGP directed the district SPs they should remain alert and launch anti-militancy operations in their respective areas.

“Fully activate Special Operations Group (SOG) and launch anti-militancy operations especially in hilly areas of Chenab valley, Rajouri-Poonch Range and Udhampur-Reasi Range so that the area is free from residual militancy,” the IG directed SSPs of different districts of the division.

He cautioned SSPs that they should remain vigilant in view of inputs about infiltration attempts by the militants to sneak across the line of control.

“Activate all resources available with the police and maintain utmost alertness to prevent such infiltration attempts in future,” the IG Jammu Zone directed the SSPs.

