J&K prepared for vaccination: Admin

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo today said that J&K was well prepared for Covid19 vaccination after the successful dry run.

Speaking to the media here, Dulloo said: “We have made all arrangements for vaccination in J&K. We have identified vaccination sites and our vaccinators are well trained.”

Dulloo was speaking following a dry run at Government Hospital in Sarwal. In

Jammu district, the mock-drill was conducted in Bishnah, Marh, and Sarwal for covid-19 vaccination.

“The vaccination will be conducted in four phases i.e., health care workers, front-line workers, people having above 50 years of age, and in the fourth phase, the rest of the people will be vaccinated.”

“We have also sent the additional requirements to the Government of India. However, we are ready to start vaccination,” he added.

Dry run is a training exercise in which logistics, inventories and software are tested. Dulloo himself supervised the dry run at Government Hospital, Sarwal.

The objective of the dry run was to assess the operational feasibility to Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment to test the linkages between planning and its implementation.

A senior health official told the Greater Kashmir that in Marh CHC the officials faced problems in running the app (software) on mobile phones due to internet problems. Later, it was run on a laptop with broad-band connection. Entire exercise was monitored by the Government of India.

ALL DISTRICTS TO CONDUCT MOCK-DRILL NEXT WEEK:

“Schedule for Jammu district has been prepared and the rest of the districts are also making their schedule for the dry run to root out the shortcomings in the vaccination process,” the official added. From Wednesday, the officer said, the mock-drill will begin and it will take three to four days to complete the vaccination trial in the Union Territory.