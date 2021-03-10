J&K Prisons recruitment rules notified

Jammu and Kashmir administration has notified Jammu and Kashmir Prisons (gazetted) service recruitment rules 2021.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, these rules shall come into force from the date of their publication in the government gazette.

“The government may, at the commencement of these rules, appoint to the service any persons who at the commencement of these rules, is holding in substantive capacity any post included in the cadre of this service.”

“The authorized permanent and temporary strength of the cadre and nature of the post included therein shall be determined by the government from time to time and shall, at the initial constitution of the service under these rules, be such as specified.” Appointment to the service shall be made by direct recruitment or by promotion or partly by both in the ratio and in the manner as mentioned against each post in the schedule.