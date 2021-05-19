J&K receives 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines

After facing shortage of vaccines, the anti-Covid vaccination drive in Kashmir has resumed with Jammu and Kashmir receiving a consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines.

Out of the total supply of 1.5 lakh vaccines, 90,000 have been allocated for Kashmir division and 60,000 in Jammu division, officials informed.

The vaccination drive in Kashmir had slowed down and for a couple of days no vaccine was administered due to delay in receiving supplies.

Speaking with the Greater Kashmir, Director General Immunization, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman, said that they have received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines. “90,000 have been allocated to the Kashmir division. Today we resumed the drive, but there was less response. At one location in Srinagar some people tried to create ruckus leading to wastage of vaccination. We will initiate action against them.”

He said that people should cooperate as there should not be more than 1 percent wastage of vaccination. “People should come forward to get vaccinated; we are working hard to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines in both divisions of J&K.”

As per the details shared by the health department just 593 persons were vaccinated in the Kashmir division today, while 7925 Covid jabs were administered in the Jammu division.

As per the officials, from Thursday the vaccination drive in Kashmir division will pick up as all the designated centres will get fresh supply of vaccines to be administered.

Earlier, the Health and Medical Education Department stated that Jammu and Kashmir has received a fresh consignment of vaccination, and the immunization drive will continue on a war-footing basis. “J&K has today received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine. The immunization drive in Jammu and Kashmir division will continue on a war footing from tomorrow, 19th May. The government has also ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements,” H&ME department said in a tweet.

The vaccination drive in Kashmir had come to halt after shortage of vaccines in the division were reported, officials blamed the delay in supply of vaccines for the situation.