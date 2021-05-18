Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 1:34 AM

J&K receives fresh consignment of COVID vaccines

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 1:34 AM
File photo. Image source: Srinagar Airport
File photo. Image source: Srinagar Airport

The Health and Medical Education Department has stated that Jammu and Kashmir has received a fresh consignment of Covid vaccines, and the immunization drive will continue on a war-footing basis.

“J&K has today received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine. The immunization drive in Jammu and Kashmir division will continue on a war footing from tomorrow, 19th May. The government has also ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements,” H&ME department said in a tweet.

Trending News

Aryans Institute celebrates World Hypertension Day

Representational Photo

Inmate dies in Pulwama jail

Representational Image

GAD transfers services of Assistant Prof to Ladakh

Representational Photo: @DHSKashmir

Conduct all emergency surgeries without fail: DHSK

The vaccination drive in Kashmir had come to halt after shortage of vaccines in the division were reported, officials blamed the delay in supply of vaccines for the situation. (GKNN)

Related News