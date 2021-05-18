J&K receives fresh consignment of COVID vaccines

The Health and Medical Education Department has stated that Jammu and Kashmir has received a fresh consignment of Covid vaccines, and the immunization drive will continue on a war-footing basis.

“J&K has today received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine. The immunization drive in Jammu and Kashmir division will continue on a war footing from tomorrow, 19th May. The government has also ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements,” H&ME department said in a tweet.

The vaccination drive in Kashmir had come to halt after shortage of vaccines in the division were reported, officials blamed the delay in supply of vaccines for the situation. (GKNN)