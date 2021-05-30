J&K records 29 Covid deaths, lowest in 30 days

J&K recorded 29 Covid19 deaths on Sunday— the lowest in the last 30 days— and 2256 new positive cases.

The graph of Covid infection cases and deaths has started to dip. The advisory committee for Covid in J&K has also suggested that the number of deaths and Covid-19 positive cases will come down in a matter of weeks, however they have cautioned people against lowering guard.

As per the details shared by the health department, 29 Covid19 deaths have been reported on Sunday, 20 from Jammu division and 9 from Kashmir taking the total tally of Covid fatalities to 3870. Out of the total, Jammu has recorded 1888 deaths attributed to viral respiratory illness and Kashmir 1982.

As per the official details, 7 patients died in GMC Jammu, 6 in SSH Jammu, 1 in CH Udhampur, 1 in DH Ramban, 1 in GH Rajouri, 2 in GMC Rajouri, 1 in ASCOMS Jammu, 1 in SMVDNH Katra, 2 in SMHS Srinagar, 1 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 1 in SKIMS Soura, 2 in DH Kulgam, 1 in GMC Baramulla, 1 in CHC Tangdar and 1 in Base Hospital Srinagar.

The number of daily Covid infection cases too has witnessed a steep line in comparison to last week. On Sunday J&K reported 2256 new positive cases, 823 from Jammu Division and 1433 from Kashmir Division.

However again the number of recovered Covid-19 patients have outnumbered the number of tested positive. 3805 more Covid-19 patients have recovered, 1454 from Jammu division and 2351 from Kashmir division. A total of 41791 persons were tested for Covid in the last 24- hours in J&K.

The district wise details of Covid-19 positive cases reported on Sunday are: Srinagar 350 cases, Baramulla 164, Budgam 170, Pulwama 140, Kupwara 77, Anantnag 154, Bandipora 67, Ganderbal 190, Kulgam 96, Shopian 25, Jammu 339, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 92, Doda 77, Kathua 32, Samba 25, Kishtwar 16, Poonch 69, Ramban 66 and Reasi 42.

The active number of Covid cases too has witnessed a decline which is a good sign as the government has started the unlock process after over a month of lockdown in J&K.

From 51,000 in last week the active positive cases have come down to 37677 in a matter of weeks which has reduced the burden on hospitals.

The number of Covid patients hospitalized too has witnessed a drastic decline, on Sunday as per the official details 2248 patients are admitted across J&K , the total number of hospital beds designated for Covid patients is 5976 which implies more than 50 percent of the hospital beds are vacant.

The number of patients requiring medical oxygen in hospitals is 1886 and 123 are on ventilator support.