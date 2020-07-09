J&K records 57 COVID deaths, 2024 positive cases in 9 days

J&K has witnessed 57 covid19 deaths and 2024 positive cases in last nine days.

Even as the basic guidelines issued by the government and stressed by the medicos include wearing of facemasks, maintaining of social distancing and washing of hands frequently, experts say the guidelines are not being followed strictly on the ground.

“Since the government eased the lockdown, most of the people feel that virus has gone,” a doctor said, adding that this wrong notion was “responsible for increase in the fatalities and number of infected cases.”

According to official figures since June 30, Kashmir has witnessed 57 covid19 deaths and 2024 new positive cases. “It implies that on an average six persons have died daily during the last week due to this pandemic,” a medico said. On 8 July, 330 persons tested positive in a single day.

Till June 30, due to virus outbreak 96 deaths were recorded. In the last nine days the number has swelled to 153 deaths. In the first three months of the virus outbreak, only 64 people died in J&K due to COVID-19, according to official records.

“Around 80 to 90 percent positive cases tested are asymptomatic which shows that people are not taking guidelines seriously. As a result of which there has been an alarming increase in COVID positive cases,” said Dr Salim Khan, the nodal officer for COVID-19, GMC Srinagar.

President, Doctors’ Association of Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naiil said that post lockdown, people thought the virus has gone and started thronging public places including markets which “is an indicator of rise in positive cases.”

Naik said there is still a lack of awareness among people. “It is unfortunate that some people call the pandemic a conspiracy.”

He said that over 9000 people have been infected by the pandemic in J&K while over 150 have died. “It underlines how important it is to take precautions seriously.”

“We understand that lockdown isn’t a solution and economic activities are a must but socioeconomic activities should be done with all precautionary measures,” said Naik.

Dr. Showkat Shah, critical care expert said that for last few days the number of young patients infected with the virus is increasing too. “It is an alarming situation, there is a need to strictly follow guidelines of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and proper hygiene. I would urge the government to rollback its order of reopening parks and tourist destinations as the number of cases are showing upward trend.”

Meanwhile, the administration too is stressing the need for wearing masks and adhering to the precautionary guidelines.

“People must wear facemasks when in public as it is for their safety and also for the safety of their near and dear ones. At the same time the administration is taking action against those who are found violating the SOPs,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole said.

He said that several people have been fined for not wearing facemasks at public places.