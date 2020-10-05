J&K recovery rate improves to 80 percent

On Monday 1386 patients recovered from COVID19 in J&K, with it the percentage of patients recovering has reached 80 percent.

According to official figures the number of patients recovered from deadly COVID19 is 63,790. The total number of COVID19 positive cases reported in J&K so far is 79738. The number of active cases is 14696.

Srinagar district which is considered to be a hotspot of COVID has also fought back and shown significant improvement in the recovery rate.

Srinagar has a recovery rate of 86 percent. In the summer capital total 15,652 persons were tested positive of which 13,491 have recovered, only 1858 are active cases. The Srinagar district tops the chart in the number of fatalities recorded.

Jammu district of late has taken over Srinagar in terms of number of daily COVID19 positive cases being detected. Jammu has slightly lower recovery rate of 75 percent.

The positivity rate of Jammu and Kashmir is 4.6 percent, as per the figures 17.23 lakh persons have been tested for COVID19 so far of which 79738 turned out to be positive.

According to the health department officials, with improving recovery rate the burden on health care institutions too has been eased.

According to official figures, there are 3664 hospital beds kept exclusively for COVID patients. Total number of patients admitted in hospitals across J&K currently is 861 of which 522 are on oxygen support and 2625 beds are vacant.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has modified the guidelines; it has allowed patients with mild COVID symptoms to stay in home isolation.