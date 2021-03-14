J&K reports 105 new cases

The government on Sunday informed that 105 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)— 25 from Jammu division and 80 from Kashmir— have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 127640.

Moreover, 66 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals including 15 from Jammu Division and 51 from Kashmir.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel Coronavirus, out of 127640 positive cases, 920 are active positive, 124746 have recovered and 1974 have died— 730 in Jammu division and 1244 in Kashmir.

The bulletin said that out of 5558779 test results available, 5431139 samples have tested negative till 14 March 2021. Till date 1389087 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29365 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 920 in isolation and 116576 in home surveillance. Besides, 1240252 persons have completed their surveillance period.