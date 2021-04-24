Front Page, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 25, 2021, 12:15 AM

J&K reports 2030 new COVID cases, 15 deaths

In the last two days, J&K has reported 34 deaths due to COVID taking the total death toll in J&K to 2126.
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2030 COVID19 cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases in J&K to 158374.

In the last two days, J&K has reported 34 deaths due to COVID taking the total death toll in J&K to 2126.

As per the details shared by the health department, of total 15 deaths, eight patients succumbed in Kashmir division and seven deaths were reported in Jammu division.

Out of total deaths reported today, two died in GMC Jammu, two in GMC Kathua, one in GMC Doda, one in CHC Surankote, one patient died at home who was brought dead to a hospital, two in CD hospital Srinagar, three in SMHS, two in SKIMS and one in GMC Baramulla.

It is for the third time in this week that J&K has reported COVID cases in excess of 2000 a day. The increasing cases have meant a surge in admission of patients in the healthcare institutions.

As per the details shared by the health department, 1051 COVID patients are admitted in various hospitals, 755 are on oxygen port and 64 on ventilator support.

Of the 2030 new cases, 1196 cases were reported in Kashmir division and 834 in Jammu. The total number of travelers tested positive on arrival was 176 in the last 24 hours.

The number of active positive cases has crossed the 18000 mark. J&K has 18064 active positive cases, of which 10485 are in Kashmir and 7579 in Jammu division.

Srinagar has again reported the highest number of daily cases, the summer capital on Saturday recorded 591 cases of which 39 were travelers.

Srinagar district has been the worst hit across J&K by COVID, so far 500 deaths and 38014 cases have been reported.

After Srinagar, the north Kashmir district Baramulla is also recording a spike in cases for the past couple of days. Baramulla has reported 180 cases including 13 travelers

Jammu too is witnessing a spike in cases; it has reported 530 cases.

Budgam district has reported 81 cases, Pulwama 48, Kupwara 45, Anantnag 99, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 48, Kulgam 83, Shopian 7, Jammu 530, Udhampur 62, Rajouri 48, Doda 3, Kathua 57, Samba 48, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 27, Ramban 18 and Reasi 35.

Moreover, 944 more COVID-19 patients have recovered – 360 from Jammu Division and 584 from Kashmir Valley.

