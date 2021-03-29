J&K reports 235 new COVID19 cases

For the fourth day in a row, Jammu and Kashmir has reported over 200 new cases of COVID19 taking the total tally of cases to over 1.30 lakh.

As per the details shared by the health department, on Monday J&K reported 235 COVID19 cases.

Though as compared to Sunday when the cases reported was above 300, there was a slight decrease in the cases. However the medicos have cautioned against lowering of guard against the dreaded diseases.

On March 26 for the first time 210 cases were reported in 2021, which was followed by 271 cases on March 27 and 309 on March 28. Besides, for the 14th consecutive day the number of cases breached the 100 mark.

As per the media bulletin, out of 235 cases 51 were from Jammu Division and 184 from Kashmir Valley.

Srinagar again has reported the highest number of cases among all 20 districts of Union Territory. As per the figures, Srinagar has again reported close to 100 cases.

Srinagar reported 99 cases, Baramulla 35, Budgam 18, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 14, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 1, Kulgam 0, Shopian 1, Jammu 19, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 1, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 16, Poonch 0, Ramban 5, and Reasi 5.

However as per the media bulletin, no fatality was reported across J&K in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths due to COVID is 1989 of which 735 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division were recorded so far.

As per the bulletin, currently the number of active positive cases has swelled to 2110. Out of which 542 are in Jammu and 1568 active positive patients are in Kashmir division.

The government has advised the people to strictly follow the advisories issued by the health authorities from time to time.