J&K reports 359 new COVID19 cases, 1 death

With 359 fresh COVID19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir appears to follow the states/union territories which are witnessing the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 359 cases on Tuesday. In the last five days over 1200 cases have been reported and for the past five days in a row the number of cases is above 200.

Out of 359 new cases, Srinagar reported 150 cases. In the past five days the district has added close to 500 fresh cases and is among the 46 hotspot districts in India.

Health experts caution that J&K may be on the verge of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the fact that there has been complacency in adhering to the COVID protocols, the number of cases is doubling in comparison to past months.

On Tuesday, 93 new cases were reported from Jammu division and 266 from Kashmir division.

According to officials, a patient died due to COVID infection in Kashmir Division.

This is for the second time that single day cases breached 300-mark in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, it was for the 15 consecutive day that more than 100 cases were reported on a single day in J&K. In all, nearly 2900 cases were added to the tally in the last fortnight.

Srinagar has again reported the highest spike of 150 cases in a day. As per the bulletin, Srinagar reported 150 cases, Baramulla 46, Budgam 19, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 10, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 14, Shopian 2, Jammu 59, Udhampur 7, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 19, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 2, and Reasi 0.

Moreover, 175 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals including 20 from Jammu Division and 155 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily media bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 130587 positive cases, 2293 are active positive, 126304 have recovered and 1990 have died; 735 in Jammu division and 1255 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin further said that out of 6017096 test results available, 5886509 samples have been tested as negative till 30th March, 2021.

Till date 1496738 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 27249 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2249 in isolation and 118858 in home surveillance. Besides, 1346348 persons have completed their surveillance period.