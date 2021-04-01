J&K reports 461 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded yet another highest single day spike of 461 COVID19 cases and four deaths in the last 24-hours.

J&K has reported 461 cases after a gap of five months, last time it was in November 2020 when over 450 cases were reported.

In the last seven days, J&K has recorded 2008 COVID19 cases, the number of daily reported cases is continuously increasing at a fast pace.

As per the details shared by the health department, on Thursday J&K has reported 461 new positive cases of COVID-19, of which 100 were reported from Jammu division and 361 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 131421.

J&K has reported four fatalities for a second day in a row due to COVID, of which one was reported from Jammu and three from Kashmir division.

Srinagar district has again reported the highest number of cases among all the districts of J&K. With 157 cases on Thursday, Srinagar has reported a total 29219 cases of which 1158 are active positive cases undergoing treatment.

Srinagar which is among 46 hotspots across India, has recorded 2025 positive cases in the last month which is near about 50 percent of the total cases reported in J&K.

As per the media bulletin, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam districts in Kashmir division have also started showing a spike in cases.

Baramulla reported 76 cases, Budgam 26, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 10, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 5, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 49, Shopian 3, Jammu 61, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 21, Samba 6, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

The death toll due to COVID has reached 1998, of which 737 deaths have occurred in Jammu region and 1262 in Kashmir.

The number of active positive cases is also increasing with upsurge in COVID cases, currently 2874 are active positive cases in J&K.

Moreover, 114 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily bulletin, out of 131421 positive cases, 2874 are active positive, 126549 have recovered and 1998 have died.

The bulletin further said that out of 6089662 test results available, 5958241 samples have been tested as negative till 1st April, 2021.