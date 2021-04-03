J&K reports 501 new Covid19 cases, 2 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 500 COVID19 cases for the second consecutive day in a row, taking the total tally of cases to 132439.

The number of cases is rising at a rapid pace. In just four days into the month of April, J&K has recorded close to 1800 cases, while in March J&K reported over 4800 cases. As per the official media bulletin, J&K reported 501 new cases on Saturday, 108 from Jammu division and 393 from Kashmir division.

In the last 24 hours, two fatalities were also reported due to the viral respiratory illness.

As per the official details, Srinagar reported 207 cases, Baramulla 89, Budgam 35, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 12, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 8, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 9, Shopian 3, Jammu 69, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 4, Doda 1, Kathua 18, Samba 8, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 1 and Reasi 1.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals is also witnessing an upsurge due to an increase in number of active positive cases.

J&K currently has 3574 active positive cases, the doctors opine that the increase in the number of active cases will mean that health infrastructure will again be put to test.

Moreover, 140 more COVID19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 31 from Jammu Division and 109 from Kashmir Division.

The bulletin further said that out of 6168752 test results available, 6036313 samples have been tested as negative till 3rd April, 2021.

Till date 1530491 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 45150 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 3574 in isolation and 122849 in home surveillance. Besides, 1356913 persons have completed their surveillance period.

According to the bulletin, among the total 132439 positive cases in J&K, 13615 have been reported as travelers while 118824 as others.