J&K reports 991 new COVID cases

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 991 new COVID cases even as there was no report of any death due to the viral respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

It is for the third consecutive day that J&K has reported cases in excess of 900 a day. The increasing cases has meant a surge in admission of patients in the healthcare institutions across J&K.

As per the details shared by the health department, 447 COVID patients are admitted in various hospitals, 215 are on oxygen port and 16 on ventilators.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made 2739 hospital beds available for COVID patients.

Of the total 991 positive cases reported on Monday, for the first time this year majority of the cases in a day were reported from Jammu division. Jammu reported 499 positive cases of which majority 299 were travellers. In the Kashmir division, 492 cases were reported out of which 84 were travellers.

On Monday, the number of travellers tested positive for COVID on arrival was 383. The number has gone up after the government has started testing inbound travellers who enter J&K using surface links.

Srinagar has again reported above 300 cases. The summer capital of J&K is among the new COVID hotspots as the number of cases reported here has witnessed an upsurge since March.

On Monday, Srinagar reported 303 cases, of which 56 were travellers. So far, 32215 persons have been tested positive in the district, out of which 3785 were travellers.

Besides Srinagar, two districts of Jammu division – Jammu and Udhampur – have reported COVID cases above 100.

Baramulla reported 53 cases today, Budgam 31, Pulwama 24, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 12, Kulgam 10, Shopian 3, Jammu 181, Udhampur 160, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 55, Samba 4, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 8, Ramban 1and Reasi 97.

There was no death reported during the time, officials said. So far 2034 people have succumbed to the virus – 752 in Jammu and 1282 in Kashmir.

Moreover, 418 more COVID-19 patients have recovered – 43 from Jammu Division and 375 from Kashmir Division. There are 7908 active cases – 2788 in Jammu division and 5120 in Kashmir Valley.