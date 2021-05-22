J&K sees 48 Covid deaths

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 48 deaths related to Covid-19 while 3408 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, marking a slight dip in infection and fatalities reported.

As per the details shared by the health department, 30 deaths were reported from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir division, taking the total death toll to 3513, of which 1844 deaths have been reported in Kashmir division and 1669 persons have succumbed to viral respiratory illness in Jammu division.

Out of 48 deaths reported on Saturday again, the highest number of patients died in Government Medical College Jammu.

10 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in GMC Doda, 03 in GMC Kathua, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 03 in MH Satwari, 01 in NHS Jalandhar, 01 in DH Reasi, 01 in DH Poonch, 02 in PGI Chandigarh, 01 in DH Ramban, 03 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 02 in SMHS Sgr, 01 in CHC Kupwara, 04 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 02 in GMC Baramulla, 01 in CD Hosp Srinagar, 03 in DH Pulwama, 01 in TH Bijbehara, 01 in JLNM Sgr & 01 in CCC Pethkoot.

Jammu is leading in the number of deaths reported during the second wave of Covid while Kashmir division is witnessing a higher number of infection cases.

Apart from deaths, J&K reported 3408 new positive cases, 1251 from Jammu Division and 2157 from Kashmir Division.

Srinagar as per the data is witnessing a decline in Covid infection cases. Srinagar has reported 509 cases, Baramulla 237, Budgam 273, Pulwama 175, Kupwara 202, Anantnag 224, Bandipora 112, Ganderbal 132, Kulgam 241, Shopian 52, Jammu 490, Udhampur 150, Rajouri 119, Doda 43, Kathua 138, Samba 82, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 59, Ramban 128 and Reasi 27

Again the recoveries are above 4000; 4117 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1623 from Jammu Division and 2494 from Kashmir, with it the total recoveries are 214,664. There are 49136 active positive cases in J&K— 20199 in Jammu division and 28937 in the Kashmir division.

As per the details, 3213 patients are admitted in hospitals, 2684 are on oxygen support and 129 on ventilator support.