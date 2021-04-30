J&K sees 980% increase in active cases in April

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an increase of 980 percent in active Covid cases in the month of April rising from 2874 cases in the beginning to 28359 on April 30. Besides nearly 10 times rise in active positive cases, J&K has reported 285 deaths in April, of which over 160 fatalities were reported in just one week.

As per the official figures, upto April 1, J&K had recorded 1998 deaths due to Covid which reached 2883 by the end of the month.

Similarly in terms of cases, J&K reported 44662 infections in the month. On April 1, the total number of cases reported in the UT was 131421 which has increased to 176083 within a span of 30 days, an increase of 44,662 cases.

The rise in infections and active positive cases has led to increase in the admission of patients requiring hospitalization.

The doctors are of the opinion that the second wave is more infectious and infection rate is much higher than the previous year which is evident by the fact that the number of cases are swelling at a rapid pace.

As per the health department officials, the increase in cases has changed the dynamics of the Covid management. “We are witnessing increasing bed occupancy with each passing day, as the increase in active cases by over 900 percent is ultimately going to test our health infrastructure.”

Besides the cases, the positivity rate has gone up also, currently the positivity rate is over 2.7 percent and recovery rate has gone down to 83 percent in just a month.

In March the active cases were less than 1000 in J&K.

Medicos opine that the cases will rise further till the people get vaccinated and adhere to Covid appropriate behavior. They opine that the mutation of the virus is the main reason behind the high infection rate.

Head of Department, Pulmonary diseases and internal medicine at SKIMS, Dr. Rafi Jan said that this time due to mutation the virus is showing a very high infection rate which was not the case last year.

In April for the first time since the outbreak of pandemic, J&K witnessed daily caseload in excess of 3000. Srinagar is the worst hit, reporting on an average a daily spike of 900 cases.