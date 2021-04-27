J&K sees highest ever 3164 cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its worst ever spike of 3164 Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths on Tuesday.

Three days after reporting the highest single day spike of 2381 cases, J&K clocked another high in terms of daily reported cases.

The number of fatalities due to COVID too has witnessed a spike. In the last two days, 50 deaths have been reported.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 3164 cases Kashmir reported 2134 and Jammu 1030.

The Srinagar district recorded its highest ever single day spike of 1144 cases. It is for the first time that any district in J&K has reported over 1000 cases in a day. The situation is Srinagar district which is the hub of commercial activities in Kashmir division is turning from bad to worse. The administration has notified scores of areas as containment zones.

As per the official figures the other districts of Kashmir division too are witnessing an increase in COVID cases. Baramulla has reported caseload of 197, Budgam 174, Pulwama 70, Kupwara 97, Anantnag 143, Bandipora 123, Ganderbal 66, Kulgam 90, Shopian 30.

In Jammu division, Jammu district is reporting the highest number of cases per day. On Tuesday Jammu witnessed 489 positive cases, Udhampur 65, Rajouri 68, Doda 41, Kathua 100, Samba 98, Kishtwar 30, Poonch 39, Ramban 40 and Reasi 60.

On Tuesday, 25 deaths were reported, of which 15 fatalities were reported from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division taking the total death toll to 2197.

Among 25 patients who died due to COVID was a 20-year old girl from Pulwama district who died in SKIMS. A 55-year old woman from Anantnag, 65-year old man from Habak, an elderly 80-year old man from Dambhai succumbed due to COVID in the last 24 hours.

Out of 25 deaths, 7 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in SMV Katra, 01 in CD Hospital Jammu, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 02 were brought dead from home, 01 in Kidney & LMI Jalandhar, 01 in SJAS Nursing Home Surankote, 02 in SMHS, 03 in JLNM Srinagar, 04 in SKIMS, 01 in GMC Anantnag.

The number of active positive cases in J&K has reached above 22,000. Current active cases in J&K are 22283 of which 13436 are in Kashmir and 8847 in Jammu division.

As per the health department 3062 hospital beds have been exclusively designated for COVID patients, of which 1375 are occupied, 877 patients are on oxygen support and 56 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile 1457 more COVID-19 patients have recovered – 656 from Jammu Division and 801 from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.