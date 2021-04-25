J&K sees highest ever daily spike

Jammu and Kashmir reported its highest ever single day spike of 2381 infection cases and 21 fatalities in the last 24-hours which is the highest number of COVID deaths in 2021.

The fatality rate of COVID is increasing as J&K has reported 56 deaths due to COVID in the last three days including today’s 21 deaths.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir reported its highest caseload of 2381, of which majority of the cases were reported from Kashmir i.e. 1533 and 848 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district has reported the highest spike of 748 cases. Srinagar is the COVID hotspot having more than 50 containment zones notified by the administration. The district contributes on an average 35 percent of the total daily cases in UT of J&K.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of total 21 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, 10 COVID patients died in Kashmir and 11 patients succumbed due to COVID in Jammu division.

Out of the total deaths, five deaths were reported from GMC Jammu, one in MH Satwari, one in ASCOMS, one in AKG hospital Kathua, three persons were brought dead from their respective homes, four patients died in SMHS Srinagar, two in CD Hospital, two in SKIMS Soura, one in GMC Anantnag and one in DH Kulgam.

Among the deaths in Kashmir division, eight were reported from Srinagar district alone which include a 86 year old female from Alamgari Bazar, 80 year old male from Mehjoor Nagar, 70 year old man from Harwan, 85 year old female from Awanta Bhawan, 70 year old male from Lal Bazar, 67 year old female from Rainawari, Srinagar.

With today’s death of 21, the total tally of COVID deaths in J&K has reached 2147, of which deaths reported in Kashmir are 1333 and in Jammu 814.

The total number of COVID19 cases reported in the UT is 160755. Srinagar leads the tally having reported a total of 38762 cases which includes the cases recorded on Sunday (748). The district has reported so far 508 deaths.

Besides Srinagar, for past one week the number of daily cases reported in Baramulla district too has witnessed a spike. On Sunday, 200 COVID infection cases were reported from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Other districts of Kashmir too have witnessed an increase in infection cases.

Budgam reported 137 cases, Pulwama 72, Kupwara 114, Anantnag 108, Bandipora 24, Ganderbal 35, Kulgam 78, Shopian 17.

In Jammu division out of 814 cases, majority of cases 449 were reported from Jammu district, Udhampur reported 57 cases, Rajouri 98, Doda 14, Kathua 50, Samba 39, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 37, Ramban 50 and Reasi 49.

The active positive cases in J&K has increased at a rapid pace, the current active cases are 19558 in J&K—8189 in Jammu and 11369 in Kashmir.

As per the official details, 1220 patients are admitted in hospitals, 914 are on oxygen port and 73 are on ventilator support.

Moreover, 866 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—227 from Jammu division and 639 from Kashmir.