J&K sees record 1251 positive cases in a day

J&K recorded 1251 covid19 cases – highest single day count so far— and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the tally of infected to 42,241 and death toll to 790 in the UT.

Jammu province for the first time since the outbreak of pandemic in the UT recorded 10 covid deaths, even as Jammu became the first district in J&K to report over 500 cases a day.

While Jammu district for the last three consecutive days has shown upward trend in the number of positive cases, the Srinagar district has been the COVID hotspot in J&K.

As per the official data shared by the government, Jammu district recorded 520 COVID cases today of which 34 were travelers, taking the total tally of positive cases in the district to 4902.

Similarly, in Srinagar 181 people tested positive including 15 travelers. The total number of positive cases in the district reached 9985.

As per official figures, in the last 24 hours 739 persons in Jammu region and 512 in Kashmir region tested positive.

The district-wise break is: Srinagar 181, Baramulla 51, Pulwama 40, Budgam 69, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 12, Kupwara 54, Kulgam 3, Shopian 4, Ganderbal 63, Jammu 520, Rajouri 22, Kathua 27, Udhampur 72, Samba 23, Ramban 19, Doda 27, Poonch 11, Reasi 2 and Kishtwar 16.

Meanwhile, as per official figures, 489 more COVID-19 patients recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals— 123 from Jammu division and 366 from Kashmir Valley.

Covid Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 15 deaths due to COVID19, of which 10 were from Jammu.

According to health officials, among the 10 deaths in Jammu included a 67-year-old man from Kathua who was admitted in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of Government Medical College here and had tested positive for covid-19. During his treatment he collapsed late night.

A 64-year-old man, a resident of Dansal area of Jammu district was suffering from multiple ailments and he was admitted in the CCU of the GMC Jammu on August 31, 2020. He, however, died due to multiple ailments. He had also tested positive for covid19.

Another person from Railway Colony in Jammu was declared dead. He was shifted to the mini-mortuary and his sample for covid-19 was taken and he tested positive post-death this morning.

A 58-year-old lecturer was admitted in the hospital for his treatment after his health deteriorated. He tested positive and died of covid-19 during treatment in Naryana Hospital in Kakryal, Katra. He was a resident of Udhampur district.

A 50-year-old man from Nai Basti in Satwari died of covid-19 during treatment at ward number 3 of GMC Jammu, this morning.

“Four infected persons with covid-19 died in Kathua including two women. Two of them died in Kathua, one at Batra Hospital, Sidra and one in GMC Jammu,” DC Kathua OP Bhagat told Greater Kashmir.

He said that in a rapid antigen test in the district, 296 people tested positive and most of them were government employees including 21 from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

According to health officials in Kashmir, five persons including a 35-year old female died due to COVID19 in two tertiary hospitals SMHS and SKIMS.

The 35-year old female from Panzgam Kupwara passed away at SKIMS. From Srinagar district, two deaths were reported including an 85-year old female from Mehjoor Nagar and 56 year old male from Indra Nagar.

A 75 year old male from Baramulla and a 65 year old male from Ganderbal died due to COVID19.