J&K surplus in oxygen supply: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said it is surplus by nearly 30,000 cubic meters of oxygen.

A J&K government handout said this afternoon that the daily consumption of the life sustaining gas in the UT as on April 28 is 25,000 cubic meters. “Against this, the present daily generation capacity of oxygen in the UT is 54,500 cubic meters comprising in-house hospital generation capacity of 24,500 cubic meters and industrial capacity of 30,000 cubic meters.”

“The factual position of oxygen supply in the UT of J&K is as follows: The present consumption of oxygen in the UT of J&K is approximately 25000 Cubic meters daily, as on 28.4.2021. The present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT is 54,500 cubic meters (Hospitals-24,500 cubic metres+Industrial-30,000 cubic metres) daily, as on 28.04.2021.The UT of J&K has ample supply of oxygen,” it said.

The UT of J&K also has substantial number of filled oxygen cylinders,” the handout said.