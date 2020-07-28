J&K tally 18879 with 489 new cases

J&K reported 489 new cases of COVID19 on Tuesday taking the total reported cases here to 18879, while 483 more people recovered from the viral infection. 11246 tests were reported in J&K in the past 24 hours, the highest for any day.

In Kashmir division, 355 people were reported positive for COVID19 today. Of these 17 were travelers returning from outside.

As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 11246 tests have been reported in the past 24 hours in J&K. While the number of tests carried out till Monday was 592482, on Tuesday the number stood at 603728. Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said the testing capacity had been increased drastically and

the tests carried out in the past 24 hours were the highest till date for any day in J&K.

Of today’s, 138 cases were from Srinagar district. The total number of cases from Srinagar reached 4273 today with this addition. 2458 patients of COVID19 from the district are yet to recover from the viral infection. Srinagar has been witnessing a high number of positives in the past one month, accumulating to account for approximately one-third (30 percent) of the total number of cases from Kashmir division (14418).

Atal Dulloo said the high number of cases in Srinagar was mostly coming from containment zones. “A number of areas in Srinagar with congested population have been most affected,” he said while citing examples of Eidgah, Bemina, Khanyar and some other areas. He said the district also had a high floating population, those who come for work and other activities from other districts. “They get tested in Srinagar and are attributed to Srinagar’s cases if they test positive,” he said adding that organizations and departments located in Srinagar came under this category majorly.

An official in health department said that Srinagar district’s sampling among general population was low in relation to the sampling done in the district among departments, organizations and travelers. The official said general population and contacts in Srinagar were not being tested adequately, given the number of cases that were emerging from the district.

Director health services Kashmir, Dr Sumir Mattoo said that sampling in Srinagar was in accordance with its population. He said till Monday, 32669 samples from Srinagar had been tested, which was higher than all other districts. Among these, 11320 people were travelers and 21349 were non-travelers.

The number of positives from Srinagar’s travelers was 395 till Tuesday, as per information bulletin issued by J&K Government. The number of positives among the other section (non-travelers) was 3878.

On Tuesday, the number of cases reported from other districts was: Baramulla 30, Kulgam 7, Shopian 21, Anantnag 4, Kupwara 28, Pulwama 39, Budgam 32, Bandipora 23 and Ganderbal 33.

In Jammu, 62 cases out of the 134 were among travelers returning from outside.