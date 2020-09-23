J&K to introduce new subjects at 10+2 level

In a significant development, the school education department is all set to introduce new subjects at senior secondary level after persistent demand of the students and educated unemployed youth in J&K.

For this, the administrative department has taken up the matter with the authorities in JK Board of School Education (BOSE) for compilation of the course content and the syllabi and the JKBOSE has already submitted its action taken report to the administrative department for future course of action.

The decision to introduce new subjects has been taken after analysing the market value of the courses.

Besides, the department has to fill over 5000 positions

including around 3000 on adhoc basis and some positions on permanent basis which have been created in the newly upgraded HSS.

“As such a total of 2915 positions are required to be filled on adhoc basis from various subjects in which 2225 are required in Kashmir division while 690 are required in Jammu division,” reads an official document submitted to the government.

Moreover, 2277 positions are to be filled for the subjects which are already introduced in some HSSs and need further enhancement in newly created HSSs.

“Around 638 positions including 266 in Kashmir and 372 in Jammu are to be arranged for teaching various new subjects as proposed by director education Kashmir and Jammu,” the document reads.

As of now, the JKBOSE is offering 52 subjects at 10+2 (11th and 12th) level in J&K. JKBOSE has already introduced Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Public Administration, Statistics, Electronics, Information Technology, Islamic/Buddhist/Vedic studies at senior secondary level on basis of the recommendations of the committee in December 2018.

Now, the administrative department has further entrusted the JKBOSE to develop the content for the new subjects to be introduced in HSSs. These include Business Administration, Fisheries, Rural Development, Mass Communications and other few subjects.

Principal Secretary School education department, Asgar Samoon confirmed to Greater Kashmir the government decision of introducing new subjects in higher secondary schools and ongoing subjects in those schools where the subjects were not offered till date.

As per the official document, it has been also suggested that subjects like Heritage Crafts, Graphic Design, Creative writing and Translation, Fine Art, Engineering Graphics, Artificial Intelligence and Legal Studies can be introduced at senior secondary level as are being offered by CBSE and other boards.