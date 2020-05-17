J&K to take decision on lockdown tomorrow

As the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the States and Union Territories to decide on designating Covid zones, ongoing restrictions under phase-3 will continue in Jammu and Kashmir till May 19 when the government will take a decision on lockdown extension after assessing the situation.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman of the State Executive Committee has ordered that the guidelines/instructions issued vide-order number 49-JK (DMRRR) of May 3rd, 2020 will continue to remain valid till May 19 in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said in an order.

The National Disaster Management Authority has directed the National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue necessary guidelines for regulating the implementation of the extended lockdown, and the Union Home Secretary as chairperson, NEC, has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown till May 31.

“These guidelines require state and UT governments to delineate red, green, and orange zones and based on their assessment, prohibit or regulate such other activities or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary which will require a detailed assessment of the spread of Covid19 in Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order.