J&K total reaches 823 with 30 new positive cases

J&K had 30 new cases of COVID19 on Friday, taking the toll of the viral illness here to 823. Among the new cases are three people at Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar– a patient, his attendant and a staff member.

Among the positives cases at SSH is father of the Srinagar man who lost life to COVID19 on Wednesday night. Subsequently, a relative who is now attending to the patient for a chronic ailment, also tested positive. A staff member of the hospital, posted in sanitary section has also tested positive.

Besides these three cases, Srinagar had a case of a civil secretariat employee testing positive.

Among districts, Budgam had the highest addition of COVID19 today with 15 cases, highest till date. An official in health and medical education department said 14 out of 15 cases from Budgam were workers of an industrial unit in Rangreth. “They had been sampled after one worker from this unit tested positive earlier this week,” he said.

All of the new cases are males aged between 20 and 48 years. With the new cases Budgam district now has a cumulative of 46 reported cases of COVID19.

Kulgam had its highest single day increase with seven new cases. Two of these are women aged 25, 30 years while the rest are males aged 25-58. The district now has 20 reported cases of COVID19.

Three patients from Ganderbal also tested positive. All of these are males aged 23-25. One patient tested positive from Anantnag and Baramulla each, 32 and 35 yrs old respectively. No child, elderly person, pregnant women tested positive today.

With the new cases, the number of positives has reached 823. Of these 450 are active positive, 364 have recovered and 9 have died.

Moreover, 29 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 1 from Jammu division and 28 from Kashmir.

Two COVID19 patients admitted at Srinagar hospitals are critical. One of these is a 55-year old woman from Batengo Anantnag who tested positive on Thursday and is admitted at SKIMS. MS SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan, said the patient continues to be critical for third day.

The other patient is a 75-year old Anantnag man admitted at CD Hospital. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of pulmonology at GMC Srinagar, said the patient has co-morbidities and was on ventilator.

As per information issued by CD Hospital, a total of 834 tests were carried out in past 24 hours while SKIMS said a total of 1213 tests had been processed in one day.

J&K government has said that all travelers being brought into the UT are being tested for COVID19 to “stamp out the virus”. Sample collection is taking place at various identified spots in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The samples, an official in health and medical education department said, are being distributed among the labs in J&K and some are also sent to private labs for testing.

Government has urged people not to discriminate people who have been infected with coronavirus. “Those recovered from COVID-19 do not pose any risk to the community as they have successfully been treated and discharged from the hospital. Support and welcome them back home,” reads an advisory.