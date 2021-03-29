Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority gets more manpower

The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Jal Shakti Department to create 19 posts in J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority (J&KWRRA) to enhance its efficacy.

The new posts created include a Ground Water Scientist, an Agriculture Scientist, 2 Superintendent Engineers, 3 Executive Engineers, 4 Assistant Engineers, 5 Junior Engineers, 2 Senior Assistants and a Junior Assistant. Being a statutory body, J&KWRRA is responsible for regulating water resources within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation, and utilization of these resources, and fixing the rates for use of water.

