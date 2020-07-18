JKAP delegation calls on Lt Governor

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) led by its president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to highlight socio-political and economic issues faced by the people of J&K.

In a statement issued here, the party said that its leaders held detailed discussions on various issues confronting the people especially after the implementation of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019.

The meeting, it said, was held in an amicable atmosphere and the Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured all possible support from the Government to redress the issues confronting people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A memorandum highlighting some of the important political and socio-economic issues faced by the people of J&K was submitted to the Lt. Governor.

The delegation was assured that few of the demands mentioned in the memorandum which are exclusively within the jurisdiction of the union government would be forwarded to the concerned quarters with specific recommendations from the J&K government.

Besides the party president, the delegation comprised of party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Manhas, Haji Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Javed Hassan Beigh, Usman Majid Ganai, Abdul Majid Padder, Abdul Rahim Rather, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Raja Manzoor, Ghulam Mohammad Bhawan, Shoaib Lone, Javed Ahmad Mirchal, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Irfan Naqib, Mir Sammiullah, Syed and Farooq Andrabi and Jagmohan Singh Raina.